Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Today in Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 December 31, 2022

Jan. 1

1883 -- The port of Jemulpo, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, is renamed Incheon Port, and its functions are expanded to commercial trade with foreign partners.

1896 -- The Joseon Dynasty begins using the Gregorian calendar instead of the lunar calendar.

1905 -- All sections of the Gyeongbu railway linking Seoul and Busan are opened.

1981 -- The Korean Central Intelligence Agency is renamed the Agency for National Security Planning.

1983 -- An ethics law for government officials is ratified, requiring high-level officials and lawmakers to report their assets to the government each year.

1989 -- North Korean President Kim Il-sung proposes political negotiations between leading figures from the Koreas.

2004 -- South Korea's government expresses regret over Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visit to a controversial shrine honoring Japanese war dead, including World War II criminals.

2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says in a New Year's Day address that he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at any time but warns he will seek a new way if the U.S. misjudges his patience and sticks to sanctions.

2020 -- North Korea's state media reports leader Kim Jong-un had said during a key ruling party meeting that he sees no reason to stick to his commitment to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests and will soon show off a "new strategic weapon." He accused the United States of stalling for time for its own political interests.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK