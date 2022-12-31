Photographer Kim Jung-man dies at age 68
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jung-man, one of South Korea's most famous commercial photographers, died Saturday at the age of 68 while fighting pneumonia, according to his family.
Kim had a reputation for his fashion photography after majoring in western painting at the National School of Fine Arts at the Villa Arson in Nice, France.
He garnered attention after he won the Young Artist Award at the Arles International Photography Festival, the world's premier festival in photography, in 1977.
He also won numerous awards in photography at home and abroad in the 2000s.
The celebrated photographer stopped taking commercial pictures in 2006 and had since focused on capturing the beauty of the nature of South Korea, such as the easternmost islets of Dokdo, through his camera.
