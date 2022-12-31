Hyundai Motor, Saudi Arabia agree to advance car manufacturing in Kingdom
SEOUL, Dec. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group and Saudi Arabia have agreed to nurture the automotive industry in the Middle Eastern country, the Saudi industry ministry said Saturday.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) "to advance automotive production in the Kingdom," the ministry tweeted.
In November, Hyundai Motor Group's Chairman Euisun Chung, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, and other South Korean business leaders met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Seoul and discussed business cooperation.
President Yoon Suk Yeol and the Saudi Prince vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation in a wide range of major industry fields, including infrastructure and energy, during their November meeting.
