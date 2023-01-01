Go to Contents
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

03:16 January 01, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the North's second missile provocation in two days in a text message to reporters. It did not provide details immediately,

North Korea observers here said Pyongyang might be showing its firepower in response to Seoul's test launch of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket last Friday,

The next day, the North shot three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, according to the JCS.
