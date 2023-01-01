Go to Contents
(LEAD) N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military

04:37 January 01, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- N. Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said

The North launched the missile from the Yongseong area in Pyongyang around 2:50 a.m. in its missile provocation for the second consecutive day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

North Korea observers here said Pyongyang might be showing its firepower in response to Seoul's test launch of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket last Friday,

The next day, the North shot three SRBMs into the East Sea, according to the JCS.
