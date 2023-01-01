(2nd LD) N. Korea fires one SRBM into East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- N. Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Ryongsong area in Pyongyang at 2:50 a.m., adding the missile flew some 400 kilometers before splashing into the sea.
It appears to be another response to Seoul's test launch of a homegrown solid-propellant space rocket on Friday, according to North Korea observers.
On Saturday morning, the North shot the three SRMBs from Chunghwa County, just south of Pyongyang, into the East Sea.
The JCS denounced the North's latest missile launch as an act of "significant provocation" that harms peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community, and a "clear" breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"Our military will maintain a solid readiness posture based on capabilities to respond overwhelmingly to any North Korean provocations, "the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The North launched around 70 ballistic missiles last year alone.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)