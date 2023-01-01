N. Korean leader calls for 'exponential' increase in nuclear bomb possession
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to "exponentially" increase the number of the country's nuclear warheads, saying South Korea has emerged as a "clear enemy," Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday,
He delivered the message during a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) that ended the previous day. It was held to set Pyongyang's major policy directions for the new year.
"In a situation where South Korea has become doubtlessly an obvious enemy, the mass production of tactical nuclear weapons is important and necessary and there is a need to exponentially increase the number of nuclear warheads," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He also called for efforts to develop new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and put a spy satellite into orbit as early as possible, according to the KCNA.
