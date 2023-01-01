Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 January 01, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Cloudy 10

Incheon 01/-3 Cloudy 10

Suwon 02/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 10

Busan 10/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK