Sunday's weather forecast
09:01 January 01, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-4 Cloudy 10
Incheon 01/-3 Cloudy 10
Suwon 02/-4 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 04/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 05/-2 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 09/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/-2 Sunny 20
Gwangju 07/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-2 Cloudy 10
Busan 10/01 Cloudy 20
