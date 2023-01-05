(CES) HD Hyundai presents 'ocean transformation' vision at CES
By Kim Seung-yeon
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Co., South Korea's largest shipbuilding conglomerate, unveiled its vision for a sustainable future at CES on Wednesday, including a future ship with advanced digital solutions using energy-saving technologies.
It marks the second consecutive year for the shipbuilding giant, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, to have joined the annual U.S. tech show, taking place in Las Vegas this week, as the company pushes to expand its global footing in marine mobility under a new third-generation leadership.
"For HD Hyundai, the ocean is our home base, it's where we can share the depth of our expertise. To solve the most pressing challenges faced by mankind today, including the global energy crisis and climate change, we must capitalize on the infinite potential of the sea," Chung Ki-sun, president and CEO of HD Hyundai, said during the press conference at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
"As a future builder, HD Hyundai will take the lead in driving a historic expansion of human territory and sustainable growth for future generations through a paradigm shift with Ocean Transformation," Chung said.
Ocean transformation is a new approach of working with the ocean, a major repository of resources and the center of global networks, HD Hyundai said, which involves a reframing of ocean utilization with a focus on sustainability.
HD Hyundai showed a safer and more economical future ship based on unmanned and remote digital solutions using low-carbon fuel propelling technologies.
It introduced a marine data platform designed to optimize global maritime transport networks, such as a smart ship solution that combines all marine data from ships, shipping companies and ports to provide optimal routes.
Expanding marine leisure experiences in the future was another pillar of HD Hyundai's presentation this year. It presented solutions that upgrade living spaces in the sea through technology that enhances safety and convenience.
It presented a sustainable energy ecosystem encompassing marine energy production, transportation and utilization based on technologies, such as marine floaters and next-generation energy propulsion.
HD Hyundai aims to generate 21 trillion won (US$16.6 billion) in sales by 2030, up from last year's 8.8 trillion won, with a focus on building eco-friendly ships and advanced maritime infrastructure based on artificial intelligence (AI) in a move toward electrification.
HD Hyundai established Avikus, an autonomous navigation company, in a move to bolster the development and commercialization of the autonomous navigation for recreational boats as a future growth driver.
In June last year, Avikus successfully conducted the world's first transoceanic voyage of an autonomous navigation-based large carrier.
At this year's CES, HD Hyundai's affiliates won nine awards for its AI autonomous navigation-based liquefied natural gas fuel supply management system, next-generation electric propulsion system for ships and a solar energy mobility solution, among others.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)