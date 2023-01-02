(LEAD) NewJeans releases new single 'OMG'
(ATTN: UPDATES with preorders for new single in paras 4-6, plan for releasing music video at bottom; RECASTS headline, lead)
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie NewJeans put out a new single, titled "OMG," Monday after a successful debut year, the group's agency said.
According to ADOR, "OMG" is a bouncy and exciting hip-hop R&B song that mixes hip-hop drum and percussion sounds with UK garage and trap rhythms
Its lyrics depict a strange sense of distance, caution and unfamiliarity that coexists in a girl's mind with the desire to get close to her love interest, the agency said.
The girl group broke its own record with 800,000 preorders for the upcoming single, "OMG," according to the album's distributor, YG Plus.
The number is a huge achievement, not just compared with the band's previous record of 450,000 preorders for its debut EP, "New Jeans," but also compared with the EP's total sales of about 690,000 copies last year.
The five-piece multinational group debuted with the EP in July and rose to stardom as "Attention" and "Hype Boy," two of the album's three main tracks, dominated local music charts.
"Ditto," a new song released last month, also topped charts of major music streaming services, including Melon. It also reached No. 17 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 36 on the Billboard Global 200.
The song will be included on the upcoming single album set to be out at 6 p.m. together with the music video of its title track.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)