(LEAD) S. Korean Catholics pay tribute to late Pope Benedict XVI

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Catholics on Monday mourned the loss of former Pope Benedict XVI, led by tributes by religious leaders.
Benedict, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 through 2013, died Saturday morning (local time) in the Vatican monastery at the age of 95. He retired for health reasons to become the first Catholic pope to abdicate in 600 years.
Myeongdong Cathedral set up a memorial altar in the underground sanctuary one day after his death to commemorate Benedict XVI, which will open to the public until Thursday.
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul archdiocese, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung and other believers have visited the altar to mourn the passing of the former pope.
The Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul set up a mourning place for government officials and foreign missions, which was visited by President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Yoon signed a condolence book for the late pope, writing, "The late Pope Benedict XVI, who dedicated himself with truth and love for the freedom and peace of mankind, will forever be remembered by us."
The Archdiocese of Daegu set up memorial altars open to the public in two cathedrals to commemorate the late pope's death.
During New Year's Day Mass, Chung prayed for Pope Benedict XVI's passage to heaven, calling him "an apostle of peace, a spiritual teacher and a leader of our time."
"(He) respected the values of the traditional church, while trying to stay in pace with the new changing world," Chung said during the Sunday Mass at Myeongdong Cathedral.
Chung introduced the late pope's remarks that "the real problem of the church does not lie in the declining number of believers but in the disappearing faith of believers."
The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea (CBCK) issued a prayer wishing for the repose of his soul in heaven.
On Tuesday, Chung, Yeom and Bishop Mathias Lee Yong-hoon plan to depart for Rome to attend the funeral mass at St. Peter's Square slated for Thursday, according to CBCK officials.
Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy of the Holy See, will return from his vacation in Seoul, along with the Catholic leaders.
The Korean Catholic bishops and priests will jointly hold a Mass in memory of Benedict XVI on Saturday.
