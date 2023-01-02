'The Glory' debuts at No. 5 on global Netflix chart
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's new South Korean original, "The Glory," has landed at No. 5 on a global popularity chart for TV series available on the streaming service.
According to data released by FlixPatrol, a streaming analytics company, Sunday (U.S. time), the drama starring Song Hye-kyo placed fifth on its daily global chart for TV programs on Netflix, two days after its release.
It was the most popular TV show in 10 countries, including South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
It ranked second in Hong Kong, Japan, the Maldives, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and fourth in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait and Sri Lanka.
Written by Kim Eun-sook of "Mr. Sunshine," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "Descendants of the Sun," "The Glory" tells the story of a woman who suffered from school violence and elaborately takes revenge on her former bullies.
An Gil-ho took the helm of the 16-part series, with the first half of the series released Friday. The second half is scheduled to be released in March.
