Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon #Lula #PPP

PPP leader delivers Yoon's letter to Lula

11:34 January 02, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party leader Chung Jin-suk said Monday he has delivered a congratulatory personal letter from President Yoon Seok Yeol to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chung left for Brazil last week to attend Lula's inauguration ceremony as a special presidential envoy.

"After attending the inauguration event of the Brazilian president, I separately met with President Lula and delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter," Chung wrote on Facebook.

The delegation led by Chung is expected to meet Korean immigrants and companies in Brazil, and promote Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan on the sidelines of the visit.

This photo, posted on ruling People Power Party Chung Jin-suk's Facebook account on Jan. 2, 2023, shows Chung (R) delivering President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter to Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK