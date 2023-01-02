BLACKPINK's Jisoo to make solo debut this year
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Jisoo will become the last member of the top K-pop girl group BLACKPINK to debut as a soloist this year, the group's agency said Monday.
"BLACKPINK's Jisoo is now stepping up work to record her solo album," YG Entertainment said in a release.
"She has been working on music from time to time and finished shooting for photos for the album's cover in order to keep her promise with fans while being under a tight schedule for the team's world tour. She will soon visit you with good news," it added.
The three other members of the quartet -- Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- have debuted as soloists.
BLACKPINK is currently on a large-scale world tour that's expected to attract some 1.5 million global fans. The group finished the North American and European legs of the tour last year, and will perform in Asia and Oceania in the first half of this year.
