Exports of agro-fisheries products hit record high in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of farm and fisheries products reached an all-time high last year, surpassing the US$10 billion mark for the second consecutive year, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments of agricultural and fisheries goods rose 5.45 percent on-year to come to a record high of $11.98 billion in 2022, according to the data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp.
The country's exports of agro-fisheries goods surpassed $10 billion for the first time last year to come to $11.36 billion.
The performance was led by the growing popularity of instant noodles, dried seaweed and processed rice products, among other items, the agency said, adding exports of kimchi, the spicy Korean traditional side dish, in the United States rose to a record high.
Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun vowed extensive support to achieve a $10 billion exports milestone next year again.
"The government will find more promising export items and extend support from their production to market advance, and will devise strategies to further promote Korean food globally," Chung said in his New Year's message.
The minister also vowed efforts to ensure stable production of major crops and to raise their reserves in a move to boost food security.
