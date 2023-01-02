S. Korean foreign minister sends congratulatory letter to new Chinese counterpart
16:14 January 02, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has sent a congratulatory letter to China's new top diplomat, Qin Gang, on his inauguration, according to a source here Monday.
In the letter, Park expressed his willingness to cooperate with Qin in maintaining high-level communications between South Korea and China, the source said.
Last week, China appointed Qin, its ambassador to the United States, to lead the country's foreign ministry, replacing Wang Yi, who had served as foreign minister since 2013.
