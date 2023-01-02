Main opposition leader meets with ex-President Moon
SEOUL, Jan 2 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), Lee Jae-myung, on Monday visited former President Moon Jae-in and they discussed issues of common concern, a DP spokesperson said.
Lee's visit to Moon's retirement home in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was aimed at exchanging New Year's greetings, but they discussed politics, economy, inter-Korean relations and other issues, according to DP spokesperson, Rep. An Ho-young.
During the meeting, Lee and Moon are said to have shared similar views that President Yoon Suk Yeol's policies have led the country into economic and national security crises.
The meeting between Lee and Moon came amid the prosecution's ongoing investigations into bribery cases allegedly related to Lee.
Some observers say the meeting was arranged to help Lee gain support from pro-Moon DP lawmakers to strengthen his leadership as the prosecution has intensified the investigation.
During the meeting, Moon told Lee he hopes the DP will put in all-out efforts to overcome difficulties in the economy and people's livelihoods, according to An.
This was Lee's second visit to Moon since he won the party chairmanship in August.
"We should work hard to achieve a more concrete peace," Moon was also quoted as saying, expressing concerns over the recently escalating military tensions between the two Koreas.
