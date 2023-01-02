(LEAD) Seoul stocks close lower on 1st trading day of 2023

Auto shares closed higher, as Washington's new guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) offered relief to investors. The U.S. government has said Korean-made electric vehicles could be entitled for tax benefits if it is used for commercial purposes, such as leasing. Top auto maker Hyundai Motor gained 3.97 percent to 157,000 won, and sister affiliate Kia advanced 3.71 percent to 61,500 won.