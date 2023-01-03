(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 3)

Export of semiconductor, one of South Korea's main export items, is said to have decreased nearly 30 percent year-over-year last month. As foreign countries have gone out of their way to support their semiconductor industries profusely, the ruling People Power Party proposed a bill to offer a tax credit of 20 percent for large companies' semiconductor facility investment. But it ended up at 8 percent, far below the initial goal. Considering the importance of semiconductor in the nation's economy, the government should work out measures again to beef up the competitiveness of Korea's semiconductor industry.