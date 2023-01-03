Online shopping up 7.3 pct in Nov. on higher travel demand
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping in South Korea increased 7.3 percent on-year in November on the back of higher demand for travel and transportation services, data showed Tuesday.
The value of online shopping transactions came to 18.12 trillion won (US$14.2 billion) in November, compared with 16.8 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices increased 9.6 percent on-year to 13.3 trillion won.
Mobile shopping accounted for 73.7 percent of the total online shopping, up 1.6 percentage points from last year.
Purchases of travel and transportation services online shot up 56.5 percent to hit 1.59 trillion won in November, as countries across the globe reopened their borders amid eased virus-related rules.
Online shopping for food and beverages also increased 17.3 percent over the period to reach 2.4 trillion won, the data showed.
Purchases of e-coupons, which refers to online gift cards with bar codes, shot up 39.5 percent on-year in November to reach 710.8 billion won, it added.
