Big leaguers expected to join KBO stars for S. Korea at World Baseball Classic

KT Wiz first baseman Park Byung-ho, who was not put on the interest list, could draw in for the final roster. He is rehabbing from a right ankle injury that limited him in the final weeks of the 2022 KBO season. Park, who led the KBO last year with 35 home runs, is expected to be ready for the Wiz's spring training in February, though his mobility at first base may be compromised.

