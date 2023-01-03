Seoul stocks down late Tue. morning on institutional selling
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks fell to a two-month low late Tuesday morning on institutional selling.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had declined 31.76 points, or 1.43 percent, to 2,193.91 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI fell through the 2,200-point mark for the first time in two months, as institutional investors offloaded blue chip stocks.
Traders have taken a wait-and-see approach amid concerns of further rate hikes and a global recession. Tesla Inc.'s electric vehicle deliveries fell short of the Wall Street estimate, further dampening investor sentiment.
In Seoul, most large caps were trading lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was down 1.44 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 2.25 percent.
Battery shares lost ground. Industry leader LG Energy Solution lost 1.91 percent, Samsung SDI inched down 0.66 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem slid 0.66 percent.
In contrast, carmakers gathered ground. Top auto maker Hyundai Motor rose 0.96 percent, and sister affiliate Kia inched up 0.33 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,275.7 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.1 won from the previous session's close.
