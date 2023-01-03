Go to Contents
Renault Korea's Dec. sales fall 24 pct on weak demand

15:45 January 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Tuesday its sales fell 24 percent last month from a year earlier on weak domestic demand.

Renault Korea sold a total of 9,677 vehicles in December, down from 12,718 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 55 percent to 3,243 units from 7,162 during the same period, while exports climbed 16 percent to 6,434 units from 5,556 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.

For the whole of 2022, its sales jumped 28 percent to 169,641 autos from 132,769 units during the same period of last year.

This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

