S. Korea voices concern over Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jail sentence

16:27 January 03, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed grave concern Tuesday over Myanmar's latest sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, reiterating its call for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

Suu Kyi was handed a seven-year jail term, convicted of corruption, on Friday in the last of a slew of trials in a junta court that local rights groups have claimed were a sham. She has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry, said in a regular press briefing the government expresses "grave concern over the latest trial result of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi."

South Korea again urged a peaceful resolution of the Myanmar crisis and restoration of democracy in the country.

This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, at a regular press briefing in Seoul on Oct. 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

