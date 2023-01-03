Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
University launches probe into plagiarism allegations on first lady's master's thesis
SEOUL -- Sookmyung Women's University launched an inquiry last month into plagiarism allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee's master's degree thesis on art education, sources said Tuesday.
Kim has been under allegations that she plagiarized the dissertation, which she submitted in 1999 to the university's graduate school of education for her master's degree.
-----------------
Main opposition proposes extending parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy by at least 10 days
SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) called Tuesday for extending the parliamentary investigation into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush by at least 10 days as the 45-day probe is scheduled to end this week.
Rep. Park Hong-geun said the investigation should be extended as there is too little time left to hold hearings and draw up a report on the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed 159 Halloween partygoers in Seoul's Itaewon district.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 4th day on tech losses
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended their losses to a fourth day on Tuesday on a slump in tech stocks as investors still remained wary of rate hikes in major economies and an economic slump. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 6.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,218.68 points.
-----------------
Yoon calls for quickly easing real estate regulations
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Tuesday for quickly easing demand-side regulations in the real estate market to prevent housing prices from crashing.
Yoon made the remark while presiding over a joint New Year's policy briefing by the ministry of land and the ministry of environment, suggesting housing prices soared under the previous administration because of its "ideological" approach to real estate issues.
-----------------
(LEAD) Disability rights activists again blocked from staging subway protest
SEOUL -- Subway workers blocked a group of disability rights activists from staging a subway protest during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, a day after authorities used force for the first time to deter their yearlong protest.
Since late last year, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) has staged subway-riding protests at major stations in central Seoul on and off, demanding an increased government budget to protect the rights of people with disabilities, including mobility rights.
-----------------
Bithumb's de facto owner acquitted of fraud
SEOUL -- The de facto owner of the operator of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb was acquitted Tuesday on charges of defrauding a businessman.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered a not guilty verdict for the owner, only identified by his surname Lee, saying the prosecution's evidence does not show that he had purposely defrauded the victim.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. not discussing joint nuclear exercises: White House
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are not discussing "joint nuclear exercises" against North Korean threats, the White House confirmed Tuesday, hours after President Joe Biden said "no" to a reporter's question about whether the allies have been talking about the issue.
Speaking earlier in a media interview, President Yoon Suk Yeol said the two sides are in discussions on joint planning and drills involving nuclear assets in order for the effective implementation of "extended deterrence." He added the U.S. is "quite positive" about it.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- South Korea will require a negative COVID-19 test for arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao, in addition to the planned requirement for travelers from China, due to a surge in infections in the region, health authorities said Tuesday.
Starting Saturday, those from Hong Kong and Macao will be required to receive a PCR or an antigen test before boarding flights to South Korea. The result must be registered in the Q-CODE system, also known as the Guide for the Advance Input System, before arrival, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Catholics leaders traveling to Rome to attend Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
SEOUL -- South Korean Catholic leaders departed for Rome on Tuesday to attend the funeral Mass of late former Pope Benedict XVI in Vatican City later this week.
Bishop Mathias Lee Yong-hoon, president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea (CBCK); Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung; and Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Seoul archdiocese will mourn the late pope's death during the funeral Mass at St. Peter's Square on Thursday (local time).
