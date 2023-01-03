Overpass collapses in Seoul 6 and a half yrs after construction
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- A pedestrian overpass built just six and a half years ago over a stream in southwestern Seoul caved in early Tuesday morning.
The middle part of the overpass connecting Dorim-dong of Yeongdeungpo Ward and Sindorim Station collapsed at around 1:40 a.m., prompting police and public officials to completely block the bridge and bicycle roads and stream trails under it.
No casualties or injuries were reported from the accident.
The officials said after an initial inspection of the accident scene that the concrete support bases and iron railings that buttressed the overpass were partially damaged.
The 2.5-meter-wide and 104.6-meter-long pedestrian overpass was completed in May 2016. The arch-shaped bridge without piers was built in a truss structure by weaving steel materials into triangles.
