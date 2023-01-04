Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't throws 'deregulation bomb' in housing market (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to ease regulations in housing market (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to scrap housing regulations even for Gangnam apartments (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to ease key housing regulations introduced by Moon gov't (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to expand higher tax credit rate of 25 pct for chip industry (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to ease key regulations in housing market (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Nuclear power plant suppliers in Changwon that survived nuclear phase-out policy now suffering high interest rates (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to ease key regulations in housing market (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean, U.S. soldiers at front-line units say they will become 'stronger together' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't set to remove key housing regulations adopted by Moon gov't (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Loans for intermediate payments to now become possible for new homes with sales prices of 1.2 bln won or more (Korea Economic Daily)

