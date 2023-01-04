(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 4)

The decision by the conservative government shows an about-face on its earlier position. In a meeting at the National Assembly last year, the administration insisted that the government's tax benefits for the chip industry was not insufficient. When a semiconductor committee of the People Power Party (PPP) proposed to raise the credit rate to 20 percent, the government lowered it to 8 percent as the Ministry of Economy and Finance hoped, for fear of a reduction in tax revenue. The figure was even lower than the 10 percent proposed by the Democratic Party (DP) to lessen tax benefits for large companies. Yet the PPP stayed mum. The party's about-face came just four days after President Yoon ordered a "consideration of an additional tax deduction."