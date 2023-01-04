Hyundai's U.S. unit, Microsoft to develop air mobility solutions
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday its wholly owned U.S. unit Supernal will collaborate with Microsoft Corp. to develop advanced air mobility (AAM) solutions.
Supernal will utilize Microsoft's cloud computing platform to develop AAM solutions, such as autonomous flight, three-dimensional flight, and virtual manufacturing and services, Hyundai said in a statement.
Through Supernal, the South Korean automaker aims to begin urban air mobility (UAM) services by commercializing the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the United States in 2028 and regional air mobility (RAM) services in the 2030s.
AAM encompasses the UAM and RAM segments to offer environment friendly air mobility solutions for intracity and intercity transportation.
