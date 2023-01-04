UNC says it delivered 98 messages to N. Korea via communication line in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) delivered 98 messages to North Korea via a round-the-clock communication line last year, according to the U.S.-led command Wednesday.
In Facebook posts, the command reviewed a series of its activities in 2022, including the processing of over 10,000 requests for access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The UNC oversees activities in the southern portion of the DMZ.
"UNC maintained a 24/7/365 line-of-communication with the Korean People's Army counterparts throughout 2022," the command wrote in a post. "Talking via the 'pink phone,' we passed 98 messages and held twice-daily line checks for timely, meaningful information exchange."
The Korean People's Army is the official name of the North Korean military.
Among the key UNC activities were the command's operations to facilitate South Korea's interdiction of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Han River estuary, as well as inspections for compliance with the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
"To ensure clear, consistent, and transparent implementation of the terms of the armistice, the UNC conducted 47 compliance inspections of frontline units across the DMZ and northwestern islands," the command said.
On the processing of access requests, the UNC said it approved 99.2 percent of them.
"This review process is essential for validating the safety and security of personnel and for ensuring adherence to standing agreements with the Korean People's Army," it said.
Other UNC activities last year included its support for South Korean interagency activities related to projects on flora, fauna and others in the DMZ, as well as its facilitation of the South Korean military's project to excavate remains of troops killed during the Korean War.
The UNC is currently led by Gen. Paul LaCamera, who also leads the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the U.S. Forces Korea.
