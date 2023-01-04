Go to Contents
'The Glory' ranks No. 3 on Netflix's non-English TV show chart

10:03 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's South Korean original "The Glory" starring Song Hye-kyo has placed third on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.

Released on Dec. 30, "The Glory" was the third-most watched non-English TV show on Netflix's Top 10 list for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1 with 25.41 million viewing hours.

It tells the story of a woman who suffered from school violence and elaborately takes revenge on her former bullies.

"The Glory" debuted at No. 5 on streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's daily chart for top TV shows on Netflix on Sunday (U.S. time).

The first part of the 16-episode was streamed on Dec. 30, with the second half scheduled to be released in March.

Korean original series "The Glory" is ranked No. 3 on Netflix's non-English TV show chart in this image provided by Netflix on Jan. 4, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

