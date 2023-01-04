'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 8 mln admissions in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has drawn over 8 million viewers in the first three weeks of its theatrical release in South Korea, data showed Wednesday.
Released Dec. 14, the sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" (2009) had amassed slightly over 8 million moviegoers as of 9 a.m., according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).
The sequel surpassed the 8 million mark four days faster than the original "Avatar," raking in 99.1 billion won (US$77.7 million) of accumulated sales.
"Avatar" attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here of all time.
