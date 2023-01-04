Go to Contents
'Avatar: The Way of Water' surpasses 8 mln admissions in S. Korea

10:28 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has drawn over 8 million viewers in the first three weeks of its theatrical release in South Korea, data showed Wednesday.

Released Dec. 14, the sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" (2009) had amassed slightly over 8 million moviegoers as of 9 a.m., according to the data from the Korea Film Council (KOFIC).

The sequel surpassed the 8 million mark four days faster than the original "Avatar," raking in 99.1 billion won (US$77.7 million) of accumulated sales.

"Avatar" attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here of all time.

Posters of "Avatar: The Way of Water" are displayed at a Seoul theater on Jan. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)
