BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' video tops 2 bln YouTube views

10:51 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK's megahit single "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has set a YouTube record for most views for a video by a K-pop group, the quartet's agency said Wednesday.

YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 2 billion views shortly before 9 a.m. The clip was first released on July 15, 2018.

"Ddu-du Ddu-du," the title track off the group's 2018 mini album "Square Up," surpassed the 1 billion mark in November 2019. It was the world's most-viewed K-pop music video in 2018.

The single peaked at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100, then the highest position by a K-pop girl group on the main singles chart.

This image provided by YG Entertainment on Jan. 4, 2023, commemorates 2 billion YouTube views for BLACKPINK's hit single, "Ddu-du Ddu-du." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

