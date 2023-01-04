Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19
INCHEON, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A 41-year-old Chinese national has escaped a government-designated quarantine facility for foreigners after testing positive for COVID-19 upon entering South Korea, police said Wednesday.
The whereabouts of the Chinese is unknown since he refused to enter a hotel designated by health authorities as a temporary foreign quarantine accommodation in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, around 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police.
The Chinese tested positive for the virus after undergoing a PCR test conducted at the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport. Staring Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry.
"We are continuing to chase the man with the cooperation of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency," said a police officer who asked not to be named, adding that a formal investigation will also be launched.
Staring Monday, all arrivals from China must remain in separate facilities here until their test results. Those who test positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined at the facilities for one week.
