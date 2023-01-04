(2nd LD) Chinese man escapes quarantine facility after testing positive for COVID-19
INCHEON, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- A 41-year-old Chinese national has escaped a government-designated quarantine facility for foreigners after testing positive for COVID-19 upon entering South Korea, police said Wednesday.
The whereabouts of the Chinese is unknown since he refused to enter a hotel designated by health authorities as a temporary foreign quarantine accommodation in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, around 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police.
The Chinese tested positive for the virus after undergoing a PCR test conducted at the country's main gateway, Incheon International Airport. Staring Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry.
CCTV footage showed the man was last seen at a supermarket located around 300 meters away from the hotel early Wednesday, police said. His route since has not been confirmed.
"We are continuing to chase the man with the cooperation of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)," said a police officer who asked not to be named, adding that a formal investigation will also be launched.
The KDCA said the man has been placed on the wanted list for the violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. Under the law, he could face an imprisonment of one year or less or face a fine of 10 million won (US$7,850) or less, as well as deportation.
Staring Monday, all arrivals from China must remain in separate facilities here until their test results. Those who test positive for COVID-19 must be quarantined at the facilities for one week.
Of 172 imported COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 131 were from China, and 19 were from other Asian nations, according to the KDCA.
