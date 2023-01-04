TWICE to drop new English single on Jan. 20
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new English-language single titled "Moonlight Sunrise" on Jan. 20, the group's agency said Wednesday.
The new song will be included in the group's 12th EP set to be out in March, according to JYP Entertainment.
The nine-piece group was one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of 2022 on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, across the globe, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and Seventeen, according to the list announced by the service last month.
The upcoming EP will mark the first whole-group release from TWICE since "Between 1&2," the group's 11th EP, on Aug. 26. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with about 100,000 equivalent album units earned.
