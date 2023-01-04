Park Chan-wook traveling to U.S. for Golden Globe Awards ceremony
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Park Chan-wook headed to the United States to attend the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, where his latest film "Decision to Leave" is competing for the best non-English language film, its distributor said Wednesday.
Park departed for Los Angeles on Tuesday to attend the 80th Global Globe Awards slated for Jan. 10 (U.S. time), according to CJ ENM and Moho Film, Park's own production company.
During the stay, Park is also expected to work on the upcoming HBO drama series "The Sympathizer," which he is on board as a co-showrunner and director.
"Decision to Leave," starring Korean actor Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei, tells the story of a detective who suspects a mysterious Chinese widow is the culprit of a murder case and later falls in love with her.
It brought home the Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival and has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 94th Academy Awards slated for March.
