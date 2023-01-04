Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #DP leader late pope

DP leader pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

16:03 January 04, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, visited the Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul on Wednesday to pay tribute to late former Pope Benedict XVI, his office said.

The former pope died in the Vatican monastery last Saturday at the age of 95.

Lee signed a condolence book for the late pope, writing, "I will forever remember the deep and great peace and love of Pope Benedict XVI," according to party spokesperson Lim O-kyeong.

Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, pays tribute to late former Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican's diplomatic mission to Seoul on Jan. 4, 2023, in this photo provided by his party. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK