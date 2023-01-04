Half-Korean big leaguer Tommy Edman to play for S. Korea at World Baseball Classic
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The 2021 National League Gold Glove winner Tommy Edman will represent South Korea, the country of his mother's birth, at the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC).
Lee Kang-chul, the national team manager, announced his 30-man roster for the March 8-21 tournament at the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, following a meeting with his technical staff.
Lee will carry 15 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and five outfielders.
Edman is the first non-South Korean native to play for the country at the WBC. He was born in Michigan to an American father and a Korean mother. The WBC, unlike the Olympics, has a loose set of regulations allowing players to represent countries of their parents' birth, even if they themselves aren't citizens there.
He is one of three active major leaguers on the squad, alongside San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong and Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Choi Ji-man.
Former major leaguers on the team are: SSG Landers pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun, formerly of the Cardinals; Kia Tigers pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong, a one-time Texas Ranger; LG Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo, who previously played for the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies; and KT Wiz infielder Park Byung-ho, a former Minnesota Twin.
There are four groups of five countries in the tournament. South Korea is in Pool B with Japan, Australia, China and the Czech Republic. The top two teams from each group will reach the quarterfinals.
Pool B teams will play all of their preliminary games and quarterfinal games at Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital. The semifinals and the final will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins.
