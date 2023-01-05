Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea may consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal if N. Korea violates South's territory again: Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- President warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (Kookmin Daily)

-- Apple and Tesla stocks plunge on 1st trading day of 2023 amid recession worries (Donga Ilbo)

-- Seoul warns Pyongyang of suspension of 2018 military pact following N. Korean drone incursion into S. Korean airspace (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul warns Pyongyang of suspension of 2018 military pact if N. Korea sends drones into S. Korean airspace (Segye Times)

-- Seoul confirms N. Korean drone flew over capital city of Seoul last week (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon warns N. Korea of suspension of 2018 military pact if N.K. violates South's territory again (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Vietnam emerges as No. 1 trading partner of S. Korea last year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Heavy's Gunsan shipyard back in operation on rising orders after over 5 years of suspension (Korea Economic Daily)

