(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 5)

North Korea is on the brink of completing intercontinental ballistic missiles that can strike US cities. If it finishes the job, it would be difficult to expect Washington to use nuclear weapons to strike back against a North Korean attack on South Korea. Few US presidents would take the risk of sacrificing a large number of US citizens for the sake of defending South Korea. The US has defended non-nuclear allies through its nuclear umbrella and extended deterrence, but North Korea's ceaseless development of ICBM and nuclear weapon programs arouses concerns about the effectiveness of US nuclear umbrella.