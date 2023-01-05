Seoul stocks trim early gains late morning
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier gains late Thursday morning but continued to trade in positive territory as foreigners snapped up shares in tech and chip issues.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 6.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,262.06 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened higher, buoyed by overnight Wall Street advances, and stayed in positive terrain as foreigners scooped up blue-chip tech shares.
Semiconductor shares led KOSPI gains, as the Seoul government's recent move to increase tax incentives to homegrown chipmakers boosted investors' confidence in the sector.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Fed's December meeting minutes was released Wednesday (U.S. time). Policymakers of the central bank reaffirmed their determination to keep base rates high to fight inflation.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.35 percent, and No.2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.99 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.24 percent, and top auto maker Hyundai Motor declined 1.25 percent, while bio firm Celltrion rose 2.18 percent.
IT shares gathered ground. Portal operator Naver jumped 2.74 percent, and messenger app operator Kakao rose 3.23 percent.
The local currency had been trading at 1,270 won against the greenback, as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
