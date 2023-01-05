Genesis BBQ to gift American couple with 1-year voucher for helping stranded S. Korean travelers
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Genesis BBQ Co., the operator of BBQ Chicken, a South Korean fried chicken franchise, said Thursday it will provide free fried chicken for a year to an American couple who sheltered a group of Korean tourists stranded in a blizzard last month.
"Genesis BBQ will gift the Alexander and Andrea Campagna couple a free voucher to eat our fried chicken for one year to express our sincere gratitude for their courage and hospitality," the company said in a statement.
On Dec. 23, the Campagna couple helped a group of nine travelers from South Korea and a driver, whose van got stuck in heavy snow in Williamsville, New York.
The Buffalo natives invited the travelers inside their home, where they spent two nights over the Christmas holiday, swapping stories, watching football and sharing Korean home-cooked meals, The New York Times reported.
The American couple told the restaurant franchise they were delighted to make unforgettable memories with new friends from South Korea during the year-end, and said they hope to visit Korea one day to experience the country's culture and food.
The voucher will be delivered to the couple next Wednesday (local time), the company said.
BBQ Chicken is the third-largest fried chicken franchise in South Korea in terms of sales. The company operates 250 restaurants in the United States.
