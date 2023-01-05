Hyundai Mipo Dockyard delivers 2 LPG carriers
ULSAN, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Thursday it has delivered two 40,000-cubic-meter liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to foreign shippers, its first ship delivery of the year.
One LPG carrier, christened the Marylebone, was delivered to Britain's Union Maritime and the other to Singaporean trading and logistics firm Trafigura.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said it is seeking to deliver a total of 68 vessels, including 35 container ships and 21 LPG carriers, this year, 15 more than last year.
Two days earlier, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard's Vietnamese subsidiary delivered a 50,000-ton petrochemicals carrier to a Greek shipping company.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is one of three subsidiaries of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai. The two others are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)