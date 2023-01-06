Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit likely down 69 pct on lower demand
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely plunged 69 percent from a year earlier due to lower demand for chips and home appliances amid recession worries.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its October-December operating profit at 4.3 trillion won ($3.4 billion), down from 13.87 trillion won a year ago.
Sales likely fell 8.6 percent on-year to 70 trillion won in the December quarter from 76.57 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung is due to release detailed earnings later this month.
