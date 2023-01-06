Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:01 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 80

Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 80

Suwon 05/-5 Sunny 80

Cheongju 07/-4 Sunny 60

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 03/-9 Sunny 70

Gangneung 10/00 Sunny 60

Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 60

Gwangju 10/-1 Sunny 60

Jeju 12/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 60

Busan 10/01 Sunny 60

