Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics

LG Electronics Q4 operating profit down 91.2 pct to 65.5 bln won

16:04 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its fourth-quarter operating earnings at 65.5 billion won (US$51.6 million), down 91.2 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5.2 percent to 21.85 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 79.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK