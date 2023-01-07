Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon draws line in response to calls for censuring key military officials (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung to appear for prosecution questioning Tuesday over Seongnam FC corporate fund case (Kookmin Daily)

-- Samsung's operating profit dives 69 pct amid grim outlook for chip industry (Donga Ilbo)

-- Samsung Electronics' operating profit dives 69 pct due to decrease in chip supply (Segye Times)

-- I'm a panhandling professor considered solicitor at high schools (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pillar of S. Korean economy wobbles as chip market crisis worsens (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Where is Korean Peninsula headed in 2023? (Hankyoreh)

-- High-end luxury goods become more expensive (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Virtual Human industry to make leap; it will impact all industries' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics suffers earnings shock of worst operating profit in 8 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

