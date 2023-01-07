2022 ninth warmest year on record in S. Korea

The hottest-ever was 2006, which saw an average temperature of 13.4 C. It was followed by 2021 and 2019 with 13.3 C; 1998 with 13.2 C; 2015 with 13.1 C; 2020, 2007 and 1994 with 13.0 C; and 2004 and 2022 with 12.9 C.