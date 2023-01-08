(LEAD) Local gov'ts to be granted authority to financially support colleges

Top government and senior PPP officials also agreed to ease regulations on the operation of universities nationwide to allow them to restructure departments, adjust the number of students and dispose of their assets, PPP spokesperson Yang Geum-hee said in a press briefing on the results of the first regular high-level meeting of 2023 between the two sides. It was attended by top government and PPP officials, including Prime Minister Han Duk-soo and presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.